PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.77-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.77-5.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.40.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $111.47. 506,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

