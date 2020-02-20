Project Pai (PAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.83 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $36.93 million and $3.83 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,654,978,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,233,945 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

