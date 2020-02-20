Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 256,897 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,897 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Genpact worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $47,655,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 510,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,940,449 shares of company stock worth $516,031,186. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of G traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 838,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,554. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.