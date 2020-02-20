Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 6,899.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453,096 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.45% of Hooker Furniture worth $37,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 274.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter.

HOFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.