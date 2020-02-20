Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 407,528 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.34% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $34,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MPAA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

