Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

KB stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 144,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,601. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

