Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Synovus Financial worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,113,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

