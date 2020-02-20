Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 199,835 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,835 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.34% of Sykes Enterprises worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 91,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 135,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

