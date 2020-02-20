Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,058 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 201.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Sasol by 21.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital cut Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 309,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

