Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 310,154 Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,154 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 9.18% of Triple-S Management worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director Cari M. Dominguez acquired 5,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $171,096. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

