Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 97,023 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of TCF Financial worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TCF Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 664,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

