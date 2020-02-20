Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87,223 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Carlisle Companies worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,964,000 after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $162.35. 422,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,518. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

