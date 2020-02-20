Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,892. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

