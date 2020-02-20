Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $697,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. 104,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

