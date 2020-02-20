Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,294 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,430,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,983,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $68.13. 293,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,189. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

