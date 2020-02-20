Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

XSLV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 359,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $51.65.

