Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 175,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,830. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.