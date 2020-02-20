Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 153,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

