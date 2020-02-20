Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,492 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $116.79. 164,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $119.48.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.