Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,717 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $171.65. 7,060,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,160. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.