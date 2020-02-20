Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 224,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

