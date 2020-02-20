Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.96 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.89. 963,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

