Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.70 Million in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. PPL comprises 3.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,009. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.