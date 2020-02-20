Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.