Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 4.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 637,302 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.