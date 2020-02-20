Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,000. Teleflex makes up about 10.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $10.78 on Thursday, reaching $384.36. 341,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,255. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.69.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

