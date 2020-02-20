Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,471 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF comprises 1.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.62% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000.

Shares of RFAP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

