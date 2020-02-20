Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,515 Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,676. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

