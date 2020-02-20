Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,289,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.70. 2,333,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $172.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

