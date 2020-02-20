Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes $23.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 463,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 13.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 1,668,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.