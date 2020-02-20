Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 53,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.31. 2,381,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

