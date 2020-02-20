Radium Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $8,260.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,956,890 coins and its circulating supply is 3,943,537 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

