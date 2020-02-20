Rattler Midstream (RTLR) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rattler Midstream to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Rattler Midstream pays out 212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 116.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rattler Midstream lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.30% 11.33% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rattler Midstream and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Rattler Midstream Competitors 535 2042 2486 97 2.42

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 41.38%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million N/A 24.48 Rattler Midstream Competitors $7.00 billion $622.40 million 56.66

Rattler Midstream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rattler Midstream rivals beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

