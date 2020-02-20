Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $367,129.00 and $9,111.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

