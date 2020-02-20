Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.77 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

