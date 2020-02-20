Revain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Revain has a market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, BitFlip, BitForex, Kucoin, C-CEX, Kuna, Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

