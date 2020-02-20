Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,873 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tenable worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 273,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tenable by 537.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,436.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,895,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,484. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 38,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,628. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

