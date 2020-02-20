Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 62,940 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of InVitae worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the period.

NVTA traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 1,956,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.43.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

