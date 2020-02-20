Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 66,968 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of 330.82 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

