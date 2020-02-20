Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Telaria worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLRA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 2,380,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.51. Telaria Inc has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

