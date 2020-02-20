Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

EBSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.61. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

