Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 151,294 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

SIRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687,350. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

