Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Innospec worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Innospec by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.75. 3,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

