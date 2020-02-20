Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 604,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

