Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 33,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,563. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

