Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,411 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in CGI by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CGI by 387.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

CGI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 19,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

