Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Glu Mobile worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 209,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,290. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLUU. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock worth $7,248,846. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

