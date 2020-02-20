Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

