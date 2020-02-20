Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,383. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

