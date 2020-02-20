Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

